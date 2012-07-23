Concerts by Music Academy Faculty, Fellows to Fill Festival Week

Remarkable events at the Music Academy of the West’s Summer Festival are getting to be so thick during the week that one can only hope to sketch their worthiness, never mind giving a full report on each one. One is constantly afraid of overlooking some treasure.

In addition to the rich schedule of masterclasses, for example, this week will offer the following concerts, all in Hahn Hall on the Miraflores campus.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the next installment of the brilliant faculty chamber music concerts called “Tuesdays @ 8” will take the Hahn Hall stage, with the following program:

Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, Opus 17 (Natasha Kislenko and Margaret McDonald on pianos), Francis Poulenc’s Sonata for Cello and Piano, Opus 143 (Alan Stepansky on cello and Jonathan Feldman on piano), and Antonín Dvorák’s Trio No. 3 in F-Minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus 65 (Kathleen Winkler on violin, Stepansky on cello and Warren Jones on piano).

Over and above the enjoyment any audience must take in these performances, their importance as pedagogic tools cannot be overstated. The Fellows see — and hear, of course — how it should be done.

Poulenc began his Cello Sonata in 1940 and completed it in 1948. Being relatively unfamiliar with the cello, he consulted his friend and master cellist, Pierre Fournier, on the technical aspects of the composition, and wound up gratefully dedicating the work to him. Those familiar with Poulenc’s delightful woodwind and brass sonatas will feel right at home in this work, which is sometimes described as “neo-classical” but is generally more tuneful and lighthearted than most of the other works so-called.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the academy’s percussion faculty and Fellows will offer a concert in collaboration with Mosher guest artist and famed percussionist Colin Currie. (“The driving force behind new percussion repertoire for more than a decade, Colin Currie is a solo and chamber artist at the peak of his powers.”)

Currie will join faculty artists Edward Atkatz and Michael Werner and the academy’s Percussion Fellows for what has become one of the most eagerly anticipated concerts of the festival, and one of the most exciting performances of the summer.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, under the heading “Vocal Chamber Concert,” the Academy Voice, Vocal Piano and Instrumental Fellows, directed by the inimitable Jones, will perform “Leaving Home, Seeking Home: Songs Of Migration” — two song cycles by Southern California composer Alan Louis Smith (originally composed for Jones and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe). The cycles are Vignettes: Ellis Island, which uses texts drawn from interviews with immigrants from Europe to chronicle their journey to America, and Vignettes: Covered Wagon Woman, which are songs transcribed from the diary of Margaret Frink, a pioneer who traveled from Indiana to California in 1850.

At 10 a.m. Saturday begins that aural feast, the annual Chamber Music Marathon, in which Academy Fellows, in ensembles of all sizes and configurations, celebrate the joys of chamber music. The program is largely an edited summary of the summer’s glorious Picnic Concerts, so it is an excellent opportunity to fill in the blanks on any you might have missed. Those attending either or both sessions are urged to picnic on the beautiful Miraflores grounds and gardens during the lunch break. Sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

