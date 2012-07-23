Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:24 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Cutting Costs with Publicly-Available Green Car Sharing Service

FunRide's $7.50 hourly rental charge includes insurance and fuel

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | July 23, 2012 | 3:47 p.m.

As part of ongoing efforts to reduce vehicle fleet costs, the City of Santa Maria is six months into using a green car-sharing service that is available to the public.

Instead of using a conventional city-maintained vehicle, participating departments lease an alternative fuel FunRide vehicle for a $7.50 hourly rental charge, which includes insurance and fuel.

San Luis Obispo-based FunRide, a private venture with 15 vehicles in the tri-counties, provides exclusively alternative fuel and hybrid vehicles for commuters, businesses, nonprofits, government, visitors and others.

In January, the City of Santa Maria became the first government agency in Santa Barbara County to use FunRide, joining three government agencies in San Luis Obispo County.

Businesses and individuals also are encouraged to use of the program. The Public Library staff reserves use of a FunRide van twice a week to transport books and other materials to its branch libraries in Orcutt and Guadalupe, and twice a month to the branch library in Cuyama — a 120-mile round-trip from Santa Maria. The Recreation & Parks Department intends to use the van for group trips. This is meant to be more cost effective than using an eight-passenger city van scheduled to be retired this summer. This FunRide van runs on gas and on Flex Fuel; other vehicles in its fleet run on natural gas or propane or are hybrids.

To participate in the program, each department pays a one-time $30 fee per employee authorized to drive a FunRide vehicle for city use. After that initial fee, FunRide provides the gas, insurance and maintenance on the vehicles, while letting city employees use them for business-related transportation at hourly rates.

By definition, car sharing is a type of car rental where people may rent cars for short periods of time, hourly or daily. The FunRide vehicle in Santa Maria is parked in the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center parking lot. The general public also has independent access to the FunRide vehicles. During August, FunRide will offer a special promotion to the public.

For more information, click here or call 805.547.2225.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 