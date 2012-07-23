Santa Maria Police Investigating Shooting at Rancho Bowl
18-year-old man is treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and leg
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews
| July 23, 2012 | 12:21 p.m.
Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting Sunday night at Rancho Bowl bowling alley, 128 E. Donovan Road.
Officers were called to the scene about 9:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
An 18-year-old man had been shot and taken to Marian Medical Center by private vehicle.
Police said the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and leg.
No further information was available, and no suspects have been arrested. The investigation is continuing.
