Santa Maria Police Investigating Shooting at Rancho Bowl

18-year-old man is treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and leg

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting Sunday night at Rancho Bowl bowling alley, 128 E. Donovan Road.

Officers were called to the scene about 9:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

An 18-year-old man had been shot and taken to Marian Medical Center by private vehicle.

Police said the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and leg.

No further information was available, and no suspects have been arrested. The investigation is continuing.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.