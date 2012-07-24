Santa Barbara Council to Vote on Annexation for Foothill Road Parcels

Members will also consider requests for naming the airport's new terminal

The Santa Barbara City Council will consider on Tuesday annexing three parcels at the intersection of Foothill and Cieneguitas roads, a move already approved by the Planning Commission.

The proposed project for the area would include two new 37-foot-tall office buildings for the Sansum Clinic, with an outpatient surgery center, medical clinic and administrative offices.

The abandoned gas station at 4151 Foothill Road would be demolished to make way for the buildings and a 225-space parking lot, while the veterinary hospital at 675 Cieneguitas Road would stay.

The Planning Commission approved the development plan with conditions of approval at its June 21 meeting with a 4-2 vote.

The City Council will also consider requests to name the new Santa Barbara Airport terminal after civic leaders John Rickard or Dwight Murphy.

Mack Staton, president of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, requested that the terminal be named after Rickard, while local resident and author Edward Hartfeld submitted Murphy’s name.

Santa Barbara has many facilities named for individuals, and the requirements under the Municipal Code gives preference to names commemorating the city’s culture and history. More than half of the city’s park acreage has been donated with the facility named after the donor or donor’s family, according to the staff report.

The city’s Airport Commission unanimously recommended that the terminal not be named for an individual.

Rickard served on the city’s Harbor Commission, as El Presidente of Old Spanish Days and was elected city attorney and mayor in the 1950s. He helped create the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, which prohibits oil drilling within three miles of the coastline, and worked on plans to let the city annex the airport property, expand the water and sewer system and construct the Municipal Golf Course.

Murphy was a civic leader who contributed to the city’s post-1925 earthquake architectural style and served on the Park Commission from 1927 to 1931. He worked to improve the city park system, and the Municipal Soccer Field on Ninos Drive was named after him. He also sat on the committee to select a site and find funding for an airport, according to the meeting’s staff report.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

