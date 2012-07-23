Santa Barbara Extremity MRI Adds Machine to Help Put Patients at Ease

Santa Barbara Extremity MRI, a Santa Barbara-based medical imaging facility, announces the arrival of a new, surprising piece of medical imaging technology.

The new facility at 2936 De la Vina St. has obtained a 1.5 Telsa Extremity MRI, the first of its kind in Southern California to offer a uniquely comfortable MRI experience for patients needing scans on extremities, such as knees, ankles, feet, wrists, hands or elbows.

Most patients associate an MRI with feelings of discomfort, noise and slight to severe claustrophobia due to the narrowness of most MRI machines. The new MRI machine is both surprisingly comfortable for patients and surprisingly clear for radiologist and physician interpretations.

The patient experience has been reinvented so that only the targeted anatomy is placed inside the machine, causing the experience of an MRI to boost patient comfort. As a result of the relaxed patients and 1.5 T magnet, image quality is improved.

The new experience is particularly beneficial for children and elderly patients. The open air position of the MRI allows children to have a sense of safety and comfort throughout their scan. Elderly, less mobile patients can easily position themselves within the new MRI unit while maintaining a comfortable posture throughout their scan.

Even more importantly, the image quality on an extremity MRI meets the same standard radiologists demand from conventional MRIs, for the first time. Santa Barbara Extremity MRI utilizes the first and only 1.5 Tesla Extremity scanner between San Deigo and San Francisco.

“Our goal is to greatly improve patient comfort in what is traditionally an uncomfortable exam,” said Brennan de Raad, director of operations of Santa Barbara Extremity MRI. “This is a unique technology that will be a great benefit to our community.”

Patients who either choose or are referred to Santa Barbara Extremity MRI can expect to experience a comfortable reclining chair, a smaller machine and a highly trained staff. Patients who are not referred directly to Santa Barbara Extremity MRI can call 805.770.2054 or click here.

— Alexandria Sumner is a sales and marketing coordinator for Santa Barbara Extremity MRI.