Santa Barbara’s Wading Pools Open for the Summer

Both of Santa Barbara’s wading pools are open for free swim for youths age 7 or younger through late August.

The West Beach Wading Pool, located next to Los Baños Pool at 401 Shoreline Drive, is open through Friday, Aug. 17, thanks to a generous grant from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. West Beach pool hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Oak Park Wading Pool at 300 W. Alamar Ave. is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 26.

Both wading pools are staffed by city lifeguards; however, children younger than age 7 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible person age 18 or older. Children must wear bathing suits, and those not potty-trained must wear approved swim diapers.

Free swim is also available for children age 13 or younger at the Ortega Park Pool, 600 N. Salsipuedes St., from 1:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 17. All ages may swim for a fee ($1 child/$4 adult) at Los Baños Pool, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information on swim programs and pool hours, call 805.966.6110.

— Amber Workman represents the City of Santa Barbara.