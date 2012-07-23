Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:16 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Wading Pools Open for the Summer

West Beach, Oak Park and Ortega Park facilities offer swim hours through late August

By Amber Workman for the City of Santa Barbara | July 23, 2012 | 8:55 p.m.

Both of Santa Barbara’s wading pools are open for free swim for youths age 7 or younger through late August.

The West Beach Wading Pool, located next to Los Baños Pool at 401 Shoreline Drive, is open through Friday, Aug. 17, thanks to a generous grant from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. West Beach pool hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Oak Park Wading Pool at 300 W. Alamar Ave. is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 26.

Both wading pools are staffed by city lifeguards; however, children younger than age 7 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible person age 18 or older. Children must wear bathing suits, and those not potty-trained must wear approved swim diapers.

Free swim is also available for children age 13 or younger at the Ortega Park Pool, 600 N. Salsipuedes St., from 1:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 17. All ages may swim for a fee ($1 child/$4 adult) at Los Baños Pool, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information on swim programs and pool hours, call 805.966.6110.

— Amber Workman represents the City of Santa Barbara.

 
