Seymour Duncan Benefit Concert to Support Notes for Notes

For the second year in a row, guitar technology pioneer Seymour Duncan is throwing a live concert to support Notes for Notes, the nonprofit organization that builds recording studios for kids and offers free musical instruction in Santa Barbara and Nashville, Tenn.

Following the resounding success of last year’s Steve Miller Band showcase, the Second Annual Seymour Duncan Benefit Concert — which will rock Santa Barbara’s historic Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 — will feature California’s favorite rockers, Los Lobos, along with special guest Joe Bonamassa, an internationally respected guitar wizard and longtime Seymour Duncan fanatic.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing the Notes for Notes kids jam on stage with legends like Los Lobos and Joe Bonamassa,” said Seymour Duncan, who has crafted the world’s most coveted guitar pickups out of his Santa Barbara County workshops for the past 36 years. “That’ll be an experience they remember for the rest of their lives.”

Notes for Notes founder and executive director Philip Gilley is thrilled that Seymour Duncan is again using his industry clout to benefit musical education for kids in Santa Barbara and Nashville.

“We are so honored, again, to be able to put on this show with Seymour Duncan with such amazing artists that make a point of giving back just as much as they rock the stadiums,” said Gilley, who started Notes for Notes in Santa Barbara in 2006, expanded to Nashville in 2011, and is eyeing Detroit next. “It never ceases to amaze me the generosity of the Santa Barbara community and the music industry at large for their dedication to making sure the next generation has the resources to rock and explore their own musical paths.”

In addition to the Los Lobos and Joe Bonamassa concert, which is being presented by the New Noise Music Foundation, there will be a silent auction of signed guitars and other rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia, a VIP reception before and after the show, and a showcase of Notes for Notes musicians, which was one of the most applauded portions of last year’s event.

Additional sponsors this year include the Musicians Institute, Montecito Bank & Trust, ParentClick.com, Lynda.com, PulseOne, Venoco Inc. and the Santa Barbara Independent, but more sponsorship opportunities are available.

“Being an engaged member of a vibrant community like Santa Barbara entails that we give back,” said Cathy Carter Duncan, co-founder and CEO of Seymour Duncan. “Our concert series is our way of supporting the community that has been our home for the last 36 years.”

Added a very excited Gilley, himself a guitar player: “You are in for a musical experience like no other! Los Lobos and Joe Bonamassa will cause you to redefine how you perceive the guitar!”