Venoco Gives $8,000 to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria for College-Bound Program

Eureka promotes academic success and educational achievements in STEM fields

By Victoria Juarez for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria | July 23, 2012 | 11:29 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has received an $8,000 grant from Venoco Inc. to support Eureka, a college-bound program that promotes academic success and educational achievements for girls.

For more than 41 years, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has helped girls confront subtle societal messages about their value and potential, and helped prepare them to lead successful, independent and complete lives.

Venoco’s grant will enable Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to provide a college-bound program to 25 girls, ages 12 to 15, to explore career paths in scientific, mathematical, engineering and technical fields (STEM).

Eureka operates on a five-year cycle and includes concentrated lessons, hands-on labs and guest speakers delivered on the UC Santa Barbara campus for four weeks in the summer. Girls continue their scientific discovery with additional educational and hands-on opportunities once per month during the school year.

During the third year, the girls are placed into paid internships. Girls will continue to receive support from staff during their final two years. Eureka staff will support girls in identifying and pursuing college and additional professional development opportunities.

“Venoco is proud to support the Eureka program through Girls Inc.,” said Marybeth Carty, Venoco’s community relations coordinator. “Eureka is an innovative approach to college preparedness, where girls have an opportunity to take a deep dive into university life, taking classes on campus and visualizing themselves there in just a few short years. Girls Inc. offers the context of STEM curriculum and mentorship all year long to ingrain this life experience into each participant. Leadership and personal awareness exercises round out the academic structure, and personalize the approach. What a dynamic combination of skill development!”

“Thanks to the support of companies like Venoco, Girls Inc. can continue to provide intentional, quality programming,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “We offer a continuum of age-appropriate programs for girls ages 5 to 18, and Eureka is the last of the five continuum programs. We are confident that Eureka will enhance their life skills so they have the ability to thrive in school and compete for the jobs of the future.”

— Victoria Juarez is executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

