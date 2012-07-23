Parent Yvonne DeGraw Running for Goleta School Board

Mother of two school-age children has been active in classrooms, with PTAs and on district committees

Yvonne DeGraw has filed papers to run for a seat on the Goleta School Board in the November election.

DeGraw is the parent of two school-age children and has been active in classrooms, with after-school science classes and PTAs, and on district-wide committees.

“The Goleta district has exceptional schools and teachers,” DeGraw said. “It’s been wonderful for my kids, and I would be honored to have the privilege of giving back to the district by serving on the school board.”

DeGraw has a daughter entering fourth grade at Kellogg School and a son entering eighth grade at Goleta Valley Junior High. She has served in various capacities for PTAs at both schools and as a member of Kellogg’s Site Council and the Goleta Union School District’s GATE advisory board.

This past year, DeGraw wrote and distributed Goleta Valley Junior High’s PTA e-newsletter.

“I learned that there’s a real hunger among parents for good communication about what’s going on in the schools,” she said. “As a technical writer, I’d like to bring that perspective to the Goleta district as well.”

DeGraw said one of her primary interests is science and math education.

“I think it’s important to encourage interest in science, engineering and math in our elementary students,” she said. “My husband and I have taught hands-on, after-school science classes for the past six years. It’s so exciting when we see the light come on in kids’ eyes; they love being creative and learning at the same time.”

DeGraw also serves on the board and schedules technical speakers for the Science & Engineering Council, which is an active supporter of the County Science Fair and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“I’m also a big fan of a balanced approach to education that includes music, art and physical education. Learning isn’t just about the 3 Rs and testing,” DeGraw said. “Educating our children well is one of the best investments we can make, not only for our children, but also for our economy and our standard of living. Despite the recent budget crisis, I want to ensure that we get the most out of our investments in our children’s education.”

DeGraw has a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in science. She is a self-employed technical writer, working with local companies. She has been a Goleta resident since 1987, including living in the Isla Vista, Ellwood and Kellogg communities.

In 2001, DeGraw was awarded the rank of Associate Fellow by the Society for Technical Communication. She co-founded the Santa Barbara chapter of the STC and founded a national special interest group on instructional design. Her hobbies include gardening, beach volleyball, hiking and reading.