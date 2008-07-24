Gallery to Present Rick Garcia’s ‘A Collection of Works in Oil’

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara announces a new exhibit of paintings by Rick Garcia titled “A Collection of Works in Oil”.

The public is invited to attend an opening reception for the artist from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Refreshments will be served.

Garcia paints contemporary landscapes, fauna and flora. Many of his landscape scenes portray specific locations in the Santa Barbara area, and his lush depictions of palm trees and agave plants are well known.

After earning a degree in natural resources conservation from UC Berkeley, Garcia studied design and biological illustration at the California College of Arts and Crafts. He has lived in Santa Barbara since 1983, and worked as a commercial illustrator and designer for many years before making painting his profession in 1997.

Garcia received the Museum Director’s Award in 2000 and first place in painting in 2003 at the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum Art Walk. In 2001, he won the Individual Artist Award in Painting from the Santa Barbara Arts Fund. His art is exhibited in galleries throughout California, Colorado and Arizona. Images and information may be found on the artist’s Web site at www.garciaarts.com.

The Architectural Foundation Gallery is in the historic Acheson House at the corner of Garden and Victoria streets in Santa Barbara.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment.

Nancy Clare Caponi represents the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.