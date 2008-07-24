Music Academy’s Concerto Finalists to Take the Spotlight

Four accomplished instrumentalists will perform at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday.

Having bested the field at this year’s Music Academy of the West Concerto Competition Finals, four accomplished instrumentalists will take featured soloist turns with the Academy Festival Orchestra at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday.

Conducted by Daniel Hege, this year’s Concerto Night concert will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $51. The public also is invited to attend a dress rehearsal at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets to the rehearsal are $23.

Performing concerti will be Joshua Weilerstein on violin, Laura Odegaard on clarinet, Christopher Schmitt on piano and John Stulz on viola. Pianist Sun-A Park was named alternate. In the event a finalist is unable to perform, Park will take the stage. All five musicians are attending the Music Academy of the West this summer.

Weilerstein will perform Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, op. 99, Odegaard will perform Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, Schmitt will perform Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major and Stulz will perform William Walton’s Viola Concerto.

A total of 25 Music Academy Fellows took part in the 2008 Concerto Competition Finals on July 12. This year’s judges were Hege, music director of the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Concertmaster Margaret Batjer; and Christopher Taylor, who serves as the Paul Collins Associate Professor of Piano Performance at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. The Music Academy Concerto Competition begins with 55 to 60 Academy young artists auditioning for the opportunity to compete in the finals.

For more information, call 805.969.8787 or call www.musicacademy.org.

