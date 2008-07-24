Santa Barbara Studio Artists to Open Their Doors for Studio Tour

Santa Barbara’s most successful, award-winning visual artists will open their studio doors to the public for the Santa Barbara Studio Artists annual tour over Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-31, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Offering a veritable treasure trove of works by top U.S. artists based in the Santa Barbara area, the SBSA Open Studio Tour offers collectors and art enthusiasts an insider’s view into the intimate surroundings of artists studios.

This year’s event will benefit The Arts Fund of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit organization supporting artists and arts programming in Santa Barbara County.

There will be an Opening Gala Exhibition from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 at The Arts Fund Santa Barbara Gallery, 205 Santa Barbara St.

The Gala Exhibition will feature one piece of artwork from each participating studio artist so ticketholders can kick off the weekend and decide which studios they want to visit. The artists will be in attendance at the gala.

For tickets, maps and more information, call 805.899.8854 or visit www.santabarbarastudioartists.com.

Kathleen Elsey represents Santa Barbara Studio Artists.