Academy Teaches Cadets the Basics of Law Enforcement

At the annual Central Coast Law Enforcement Explorer Academy, newly selected law enforcement explorers from a coalition of agencies learn the basics of the law enforcement profession, and a framework is established for their agencies to build upon throughout their remaining years in the program.

The Law Enforcement Explorer Academy is a worksite-based program for young men and women ages 14 to 21 who have completed eighth grade.

The program is for young people with interests in the fields of law, law enforcement or public safety. It helps youths gain insight into a variety of programs that offer hands-on career activities. The intent of law enforcement exploring is to educate and involve youth in law enforcement operations, to interest them in possible law enforcement careers, and to build confidence and responsibility.

The academy, sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, began July 13 and concludes Friday.

Agencies represented include the Lompoc, Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Paso Robles police departments and the sheriff’s department.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.