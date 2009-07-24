Casa Serena to Hold Rummage Sale

The Aug. 15 fundraiser will benefit the women's recovery home and its programs

Casa Serena will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 to benefit the 50-year-old women’s recovery home and its programs.

The sale will be held at 1515 Bath St., on the grounds of Casa Serena’s main house.

Casa Serena provides recovery treatment services to women older than 18 who are seeking recovery from alcohol and drug dependence. A woman must be clean and sober for a minimum of 24 hours before entry and be willing to commit to the program for at least 90 days.

For more information about the sale or to donate, call development director Jessie Stone at 805.564.8701.

— Jessie Stone is development director for Casa Serena.