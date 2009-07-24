Devereux California Appoints New Program Manager

Devereux California has appointed Caitlin Mackintosh as its new manager of adult programs.

“We are very excited to have Caitlin Mackintosh on board at Devereux,” Executive Administrator Amy Evans said. “She comes with many years of experience in the field working with folks with developmental disabilities and mental health issues. Caitlin is a wonderful client advocate, and an excellent addition to our management team.”

In her role as manager of the adult programs, Mackintosh will be responsible for managing the operations of three distinct services that are provided to 75 adult and elderly individuals served by Devereux California: on-campus residential, day programs and supported living.

When asked about her new work with these programs, Mackintosh said, “The adult day program is very fun and creative. Administrator Sherry Davis and her staff provide great community integration and much, much more, including the recent development and implementation of the exciting Devereux Greenhouse and Farmer’s Market project. I encourage everyone to drop by the Goleta Farmers Market at Camino Real Marketplace on Sundays or the La Cumbre Plaza market in Santa Barbara on Wednesdays to see what great things are happening with Devereux.”

Regarding the supported-living services provided by Devereux to clients in the community, Mackintosh said, “Supported living is another great program, which makes living in a comfortable house or apartment in the community a reality for many who might never experience having a home. I cannot convey the care and consideration provided by the staff who work in this program. Many families of clients have found the profound level of service a joy in their lives.

“It’s a pleasure to work with homes of pure heart and warmth — Weisman and Mark Villa. These newly renovated residences which are located on the Devereux Santa Barbara campus are extraordinarily beautiful, peaceful and caring homes — real gems.

“We plan to focus this year on healthy nutrition for people as they age. We will continue to emphasize and support exercise, social opportunities, maintaining relationships and emotional/psychological health, as well as physical strength and interests.”

With 22 years experience working with individuals with developmental disabilities and mental health issues, Mackintosh developed and managed programs for Work Training Inc. in a variety of capacities, from integrated work coach to program manager.

Before working in the fields of education and developmental disabilities, Mackintosh served in the U.S. Army as helicopter crew chief. Active in a variety of community causes and nonprofits, she also has coached soccer and led backpacking trips in the Sierra wilderness.

Established in Santa Barbara in 1945, Devereux California is part of the largest nonprofit behavioral health care provider in the country, which operates a comprehensive network of services in residential and community-based programs to individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities and/or psychological, emotional, behavioral or neurological disorders.

— Janis Johnson is the manager of external affairs for Devereux California.