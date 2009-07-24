Highway 101 Improvement Project Update

Planned Work Activities

» Because of Fiesta, the permanent closure of the Highway 101 southbound on-ramp at Cabrillo Boulevard has been delayed until Aug. 10. It also pushes back the relocation of the safety barrier along southbound Highway 101 and the reopening of the off-ramp at Los Patos Way until Aug. 10 (both ramps need to have the concrete safety barrier moved before opening and closing).

» Portions of the new Montecito roundabout remain open, but drivers should expect delays until the roundabout is complete. Work on Coast Village Road requires eastbound lane closures between Cabrillo Boulevard and Starbucks.

» Highway 101 bridge work requires Milpas Street nighttime closures as needed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday under Highway 101.

Highway 101 will continue to have two lanes open during the day in each direction.

Highway 101 Bridge Widening over Milpas Street

Crews will continue backfilling abutments and work on the bridge deck work during the week. Monday through Thursday nights, Milpas Street will be closed under Highway 101 as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. During these closures, drivers can use the Mason, Quarantina and Cacique streets detour. During the day and for the foreseeable future, Milpas Street will have one lane open in each direction under the Highway 101 bridges.

Northbound Highway 101

Crews have finished pouring the new bridge deck for this stage of the Sycamore Creek bridge improvements. Stucco work for the new retaining wall by the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Cabrillo Boulevard is complete, and crews are continuing stucco work for the sound wall work by the tennis courts and by Alisos Street. Monday through Friday, Alisos Street will be open to local traffic only, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., between Indio Muerto and Cacique streets, for sound wall work.

Excavation, backfilling of retaining walls and work on safety barriers will continue on the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Milpas Street to connect the upgraded off-ramp to the Cacique Street under-crossing. The off-ramp remains closed for this work.

Southbound Highway 101

Because of Fiesta, the permanent closure of the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp Cabrillo Boulevard has been pushed back to Aug. 10. It also pushes back the relocation of concrete safety barrier and the opening of the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Los Patos Way until Aug. 10.

Montecito Roundabout

Portions of the new roundabout remain open for use, but motorists are reminded to plan for delays of five to 10 minutes until the roundabout is completed. Crews are continuing work on the driveway leading into local businesses off of Hot Springs Road nearest the roundabout. During the driveway closure, shoppers can use the adjacent driveway near Vons.

As crews continue work on new pedestrian improvements, retaining walls and median islands, flaggers will be in the area to direct traffic as needed Monday through Friday during the day.

Crews will continue excavation in the closed portion of Coast Village Road from the intersection with Cabrillo Boulevard to the area near Starbucks. This work will accommodate the improved eastbound lane, a new bus pullout and the new multipurpose path. It is expected that the eastbound closure of Coast Village Road will last about a month (the westbound lane will remain open during this work). During the lane closure, drivers will be detoured to Hot Springs Road, then to Olive Mill Road to connect back to Coast Village Road.

During the next stage of work, crews will improve driveways along Coast Village Road into the Vons and Starbucks parking lots. During these improvements, drivers will have access to businesses via the adjacent Coast Village Road driveway (only one driveway will be closed at a time).

A Look Ahead

The southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Cabrillo Boulevard will close permanently as early as Aug. 10 to improve traffic flow on Highway 101. New route: Drivers will be directed onto the freeway at both Garden and Milpas streets.

Ongoing Ramp Closures

The northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Milpas Street remains closed temporarily for up to seven months (January 2010) to allow for ramp improvements over the new portion of the Cacique Street under-crossing. Crews are optimistic that they will be able to open the ramp early because of work completed to date. During the closure, drivers can use the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Garden Street, travel south on Highway 101 and exit on Milpas Street to access the area. During the Milpas Street night closures under the Highway 101 bridges, drivers can use the local street detour on Cacique, Quarantina and Mason Sreets to access north Milpas Street.



Rideshare Incentives

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Caltrans and the project team are encouraging drivers to reduce single-occupant vehicle trips during construction with the Curb Your Commute program, with incentives and resources to help reduce time on the road and improve quality of life. Traffic Solutions is offering carpool matching, enhanced bus service, commuter cash incentives, free vanpooling and employer assistance. Visit the rideshare page at www.SBroads.com.

— Kirsten Ayars is a community outreach liaison for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.