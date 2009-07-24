Large Marijuana Operation Eradicated North of East Camino Cielo

Authorities seize more than 25,000 plants with a total street value of $75 million

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Forest Service on Friday conducted a joint eradication and investigation of a large marijuana operation in an isolated canyon in Los Padres National Forest.

The operation, in Blue Canyon north of East Camino Cielo, netted more than 25,000 plants with an estimated street value of $75 million, according to Drew Sugars, a department spokesman.

No suspects were detained, and the investigation is continuing, he said.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue participated in the operation, providing medical support, Sugars said.

A sheriff’s deputy was hurt navigating the difficult terrain and was airlifted out of the area by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The injury is not considered serious.

