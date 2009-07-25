Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

‘Shelter’ Screening Hits Home with Community Viewers

A film about homelessness in Santa Barbara is the focus of a fundraiser for Casa Esperanza

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 25, 2009 | 1:25 a.m.

Hundreds of people turned out to view Shelter, a documentary about homelessness in Santa Barbara, at a Friday night screening that also proved to be a show of solidarity for the organization hosting the event, Casa Esperanza.

The event had a two-fold purpose, to raise funds for the shelter’s operating costs and to make the community aware of Casa Esperanza, executive director Mike Foley said. A silent auction was held for a sculpture donated by Morris Bear Squire, with the proceeds going to the shelter at 816 Cacique St.

Before the show, names were read of the 17 homeless people who have died since January.

Actor Paul Walker, who was the film’s executive director, introduced the documentary. “It’s circumstantial, it’s maybe a bad decision,” he said. “It could be your brother or sister or you.”

Walker is friends with director Brian Birtell, who went to SBCC and met local social worker and event organizer Ken Williams while talking to people on the streets, he said.

The film chronicles the daily outreach of Williams as he talks with people on the street, checking on their health needs and generally looking out for them. Birtell interviews Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte; and employees at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Casa Esperanza.

A particularly touching moment of the film documents a woman who had been living at the shelter for more than a year being shown her new apartment at El Carrillo, a city of Santa Barbara Housing Authority complex that provides studios for chronically homeless people downtown. In tears, she talks about how grateful she is for a fresh start.

During other parts of the film, county workers talk about how keeping departments separate, such as mental health, alcohol and addiction, only compounds the problem. People are often unable to sober up because of their mental health issues, which can’t be treated unless they stop drinking.

Jill Wallerstedt, who works at St. Brigid’s homeless outreach in Isla Vista, was in the audience Friday and said she agreed that the disconnect between agencies is an issue.

“You’re having this horrible time, you can’t sleep at night, there’s noise all around you,” she said. “Who wouldn’t drink to try and get some sleep? It’s just this vicious circle.”

Putting people in housing first “is really the only way,” she said.

Foley said they’re looking at the likelihood of cuts with the state budget the Assembly just passed, and money raised Friday would go toward the daily operating costs of running the shelter.

After those needs are met, raising money to hire a volunteer coordinator who could mobilize volunteers for street outreach is the next goal of the shelter, he said.

The shelter saw 335 housing placements last year, he said, the highest in its history. “We want people to not only care, but also be investing and doing something,” he said.

Those who missed Friday’s fundraiser but would like to help can click here to visit the shelter’s Web site.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

