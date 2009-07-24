UCSB Summer Cinema: ‘Everlasting Moments’

The award-winning film tells the story of an early 20th-century working-class woman whose life is changed forever when she wins a camera in a lottery

UCSB Arts & Lectures Summer Cinema 2009 will present a screening of the award-winning feature film Everlasting Moments at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Winner of five prizes at Sweden’s Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Everlasting Moments tells the story of Maria, an early 20th-century working-class woman whose life is forever altered when she wins a camera in a lottery. A time of social change and unrest, war and poverty, Maria’s camera grants her new eyes with which to see the world, and brings a charming photographer into her life.

Trouble ensues when Maria’s alcoholic, womanizing husband feels threatened by the young man and his wife’s newfound outlook on life. The New York Times calls the film, “Engrossing and satisfying. Full of character, it is balanced by delicacy, humor and a sense of innocence.”

Tickets are $6 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students, who must show a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.