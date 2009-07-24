UCSB Summer Cinema: ‘Lemon Tree’

The film depicts a woman’s struggle to preserve her way of life amid political turmoil

UCSB Arts & Lectures Summer Cinema 2009 will present a screening of the award-winning feature film Lemon Tree at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Winner of the Audience Award at the Berlin Film Festival and Best Actress prize at the Israeli Film Academy Awards, Lemon Tree is filmmaker Eran Riklis’ engaging human drama of one woman’s struggle to preserve her way of life in the midst of political turmoil.

Actress Hiam Abbass is Salma, a Palestinian widow who earns her living tending to her late father’s lemon grove. When an Israeli government minister moves next door and declares the grove a potential security threat, Salma struggles to defend her peaceful livelihood.

Tickets are $6 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students, who must show a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

