Actor Ted Levine Named Celebrity Grand Marshal for Fiesta Parade

Santa Barbara's 86th annual parade will get rolling Aug. 6

By Jennifer Jimmerson | July 24, 2010 | 1:58 p.m.

Old Spanish Days has announced the celebrity grand marshal for the 86th Annual Fiesta Parade. Actor Ted Levine will be honored at this year’s Fiesta Parade.

Ted Levine
Ted Levine

Levine recently completed filming the critically acclaimed USA Network original series Monk, on which he portrayed Captain Leland Stottlemeyer for eight seasons.

“Ted Levine is a talented actor, and he supports the traditions of Old Spanish Days with his western way of life,” parade Vice President Dennis Rickard said. “He raises and rides stock horses here on the Central Coast, and we are proud to honor him.”

Levine’s numerous film credits include Wonderland, Ironweed, Betrayed, Heat, Georgia, Bullet and many more, and one of his most intriguing roles was as the serial killer Buffalo Bill in the classic thriller The Silence of the Lambs.

He was most recently seen starring opposite Brad Pitt in the Warner Bros. feature The Assassination of Jesse James, as well as the Universal film American Gangster, in which he stars opposite Russell Crowe. He can currently be seen starring in Shutter Island with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Before joining the cast of Monk, Levine starred in the critically acclaimed ABC television series Wonderland. He is also an accomplished stage actor with numerous productions, including Buried Child, Your Home in the West, El Salvador and Killers.

The Fiesta Parade, at noon Friday, Aug. 6, is one of the largest equestrian parades in the United States. The parade starts at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeds east along the beach to State Street and up to Sola Street. Fiesta runs Aug. 4-8.

— Jennifer Jimmerson is a publicist for the Old Spanish Days Board of Directors.

 
