Bob Wilcher: How Old Is Too Old to Exercise?

No matter your age, staying on the move can help slow the aging process

By Bob Wilcher | July 24, 2010 | 7:20 p.m.

How old is too old to exercise? Either 200, or when you’re dead. If you’re still alive, you should be moving.

Bob Wilcher
Bob Wilcher (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

I’m sure you’ve heard the silly phrase “move it or lose it.” Well, that statement is right on. One of the best ways we can slow the aging process is to move our bodies on a daily basis — no matter how old we are.

Every joint in our body that is designed to move on a daily basis has a capsule surrounding it that provides protection. Within this capsule is fluid that bathes the joint and keeps it healthy. Without this fluid, our joints would be in bad shape. The fluid provides lubrication to the joint as well as essential nutrients to very important structures, such as the menisci in the knees. Movement of the joints on a daily basis keeps the fluid healthy, which in turn keeps the joints healthy.

Without regular movement, our joints age must faster, which leads to disability much earlier in life. Losing function is a shame when it’s caused by lack of movement year after year.

I was inspired to write this article because of a recent client of mine. He’s in his 90s, and he came to me to improve his quality of life. His goals were to walk better, use his arm better and even to drive again.

I was very excited to have the opportunity to work with this young gentleman. He may be in his 90s biologically, but his mind is very healthy. He’s still enthusiastic about improving and regaining certain functions. This type of attitude is what keeps us young our whole lives.

His challenges in my gym are much different than for a fit 20-year-old, but his mental strength can be an inspiration to us all.

This reminds me of a phrase that we printed on our high school basketball team warm up jerseys: NGULUNBDNF. We never told our opponents the real meaning, but here it is: Never Give Up Let Up Never Back Down Never Forget.

I love when I meet people who remind me of this phrase, and this energetic man in his 90s is a true example for us all.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio also located in Santa Barbara. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

 
