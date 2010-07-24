SB Navy League to Host Chalet at Point Mugu Air Show

Transportation is available between Santa Barbara and Naval Base Ventura County

For the first time ever, the Santa Barbara Navy League will host a chalet at the Point Mugu “Thunder” Air Show, Aug. 6-8 at Naval Base Ventura County.

The chalet is a covered area on the flight line where spectators can enjoy acts such as the “Wall of Fire,” the Wing Walkers and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. A barbecue lunch also will be served.

The SBNL chalet package also offers transportation to and from Santa Barbara and the air show. Pets are not permitted.

Reservations for the SBNL chalet are extremely limited. Call the SBNL Office at 805.879.1775 by Aug. 1 to make a reservation.

Because of the advanced notice needed for security, no refunds or cancellations are allowed, and federal- or state-issued government ID is required for entry at the security check-in.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Patricia Westberg is the Santa Barbara Navy League’s public affairs officer.