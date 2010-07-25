Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:25 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Suspected Gang Members Arrested Throughout Central Coast

A multiagency investigation has identified eight gangs involved in criminal activities

By Timothy Landrum | July 25, 2010 | 12:10 a.m.

A joint law-enforcement investigation has resulted in the arrest of 51 suspected gang members and their associates with ties to drug trafficking throughout the Central Coast of California.

Since November 2009, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Maria Police Department have been conducting a joint investigation targeting the drug trafficking activities of street gangs throughout the Central Coast.

The investigation identified eight Sureno Gangs involved in various criminal activities, including the distribution of narcotics. The street gangs are West Park, North West, Tangas 13, Guadalup 13, Nipomo 13, Oceano 13, 12th Street Locos and Colonia Chiques.

The investigation also resulted in the seizure of more than 19 pounds of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine conversion laboratory, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, small amounts of crack cocaine, 25 pounds of marijuana, 35 firearms, including assault rifles and pipe bombs, $800,000 in U.S. currency and property, including a Porsche Panamera with an estimated value of $95,000.

The July 13-21 investigation concluded with about 40 officers and agents from multiple law enforcement agencies conducting search warrants at 15 locations in Santa Maria, Tanglewood, San Jose and Stanton, which resulted in the arrests of eights individuals, and complaints are expected to be sought against eight more.

In May, more than 140 officers and agents participated in the initial enforcement phase of this investigation conducting more than 40 search warrants and arresting 29 individuals on various charges, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, street terrorism and firearms violations.

“Criminal street gangs are the primary retail distributors of illegal drugs on the streets of our communities,” said Timothy Landrum, DEA special agent in charge. “The threat is magnified by the high levels of violence associated with their attempts to control and expand drug distribution operations. DEA will continue to work with our law enforcement counterparts to ensure that these drug gangs will no longer wreak havoc in our communities.”

Lt. Sonny LeGault of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau, said, “Our narcotics detectives are seeing a rise in meth use here in Santa Barbara County. But make no mistake: This is not a local problem, it’s a global problem. That’s why it’s so important for law enforcement agencies to work together. When we do, drug traffickers find out the hard way what happens when they try to move their deadly products through California, Santa Barbara County and the cities within.”

Sgt. Greg Carroll of the Santa Maria Police Department said it was “the third joint investigation between the Santa Maria PD, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department and the DEA, and it is a great example of the continued success achieved in these joint operations.”

The case is being prosecuted by Santa Barbara Deputy District Attorney Meghan Ross.

— Timothy Landrum is a special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 