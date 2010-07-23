WASC Reaffirms Fielding Graduate University’s Accreditation

It's extended through the next effectiveness review visit, set for 2019

The Western Association of Schools and Colleges has reaffirmed the accreditation of Fielding Graduate University.

Fielding’s current accreditation was extended through the next effectiveness review visit, which will occur in the fall of 2019.

A preparatory review will be scheduled in 2018, and the university will submit its institutional proposal in 2016.

In making the announcement, President Richard Meyers called the process and outcome a “resounding success” with a time line sufficiently ample to ensure Fielding can “continue on our trajectory of improving and enhancing our outstanding university.”

— Sylvia Williams is the communications director for Fielding Graduate University.