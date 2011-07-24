Fun and Fit: Weight Gain & Injuries & Strength, Oh My!

Dear Fun and Fit: I’ve been hearing, do weights before cardio. It’s confusing to me — salad after dessert or before the main course? I have limited time in the gym — one hour. I get there at 5:30 a.m. and have to leave at 6:30 or 6:35 at the latest. Otherwise I turn into Jabba the Pumpkin Hut.

My weight has been at 180 to 185 pounds for 33-plus years, but lately I’ve been up to 190 to 200 pounds. I’ve been injury prone, too — both rotator cuffs repaired, then two years ago had hernia surgery, plus a recurring hamstring pull (micro-tear).

My goals are: A) toning — want to look good/feel good, B) losing gut and 10 pounds, C) strengthening muscles to prevent injuries and wrestle my teenage sons, and D) keep energy levels up all day (I have long days).

What do you suggest for an approach?

— Joe Ray of Phoenix

Alexandra: The best approach is to sleep in and get someone else to do all that early morning exercise for you. Sadly, that only addresses D — energy level. Let’s go in order because that’s the way we swing at the start of the week — the whole salad, dessert, main course thing is only reminding me that I’m writing when I could be eating breakfast. Luckily, we addressed the question of weights or cardio first right here.

Kymberly: Dear Joe Ray of Sunshine: Let’s assume you are willing to work out five days a week. Discount rate advice:

» One set only of each weight training move.

» 21 minutes of high-intensity interval training, with intervals of 5 minutes, 2 minutes, 5, 2, 5, 2.

Supreme total package, full price advice (aka = free).

Three of the five days, do medium-intensity cardio training first, followed by resistance training; the other two, switch the order. In all cases, end with gentle stretches, especially across your chest (pick a pack of pickled pumpkin pecs).

Here’s the twist (and not to your rotator cuff, Jabba Joe!): On the two days you do cardio after weights, limit your cardio time to 21 minutes. Aaaaand, make those the most intense 21 minutes you can muster up. Interval train by doing five minutes of medium-high intensity followed by two minutes of super high, all out, “I want to outlast those boys of mine when we hit the WWF mat at home” supreme intensity. Repeat the cycle three times (5 minutes-2 minutes-5-2-5-2 — whew! Notice that adds up to 21 minutes?). The high-intensity, interval approach will be most time efficient, plus it’s more likely to jump-start your energy gain and weight loss.

On the three days that you start with cardio, roughly divide your time in half, leaving some time for post-workout stretches. When it comes to the weight training, aim for one set of each exercise, with eight to 15 reps total per exercise. (Kind of a big range, I know, but I’m advising in semi-general terms here since we are close, personal, best strangers. Avoid fatiguing in fewer than eight reps as that intensity makes the risk too high for your body).

Yes, you heard me — one set per exercise! Ignore those multiset grunters around you as they must have time to kill and different goals. Most training gains come in the first set, so take advantage of every rep with no fluff time in between, get in more exercise variety, and select resistance that allows you to achieve muscular fatigue in that one set. No dilly dally for you Joe Ray Dear, a He-Male Dear, Ray a Drop of Golden Sons. Quick — from what musical?

A: With your concerns about your rotators and the hernia, I’d say you need to be cautious about adding heavier weight to your workout. Is there an experienced, certified (by one of the quality organizations) personal trainer at your gym who can check your form? You could be doing your core or shoulder moves incorrectly. Rather than advise you to increase the resistance, we’ll go with “Keep a food journal.” Time to see where the snackin’ is packin’ so you can ditch any Budweiser Tumor.

K: If guys get hernias, what do gals get? Himnias. Ah haaaa, I have been waiting years to throw that one down! Given your prior hernia, make sure you are breathing throughout all moves. You will be tempted to hold your breath. I say verily unto you, “Resist that temptation and be healed!” Also, drink lots of water the rest of the day as that will help with energy levels.

A: We had a reader awhile back who was a bit similar to you, and we recommended High Intensity Interval Training, which Kymberly also advises. Take a look at that post too for more details and stalling. And stop eating so many of those chicharrónes.

Readers: What ideas do you have for Joe Ray? And if you wrestle with your kids, who wins? Who cheats?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .