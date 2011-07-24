Gerald Carpenter: Takács Quartet Joins Music Academy Faculty for Tuesdays at Eight Performance

The series of chamber music recitals — known as “Tuesdays at Eight” — by the faculty of the Music Academy of the West continues at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hahn Hall at Miraflores on the academy campus, 1070 Fairway Road.

The program for this concert contains three works: Gioachino Antonio Rossini’s “Duet in D-Major for Cello and Double Bass (Duetto per Violoncello e Contrabbasso, 1824)” with Alan Stepansky, cello, and Nico Abondolo, bass; Ludewig Spohr’s “Quintet in c-minor for Piano and Winds, Opus 52,” by Timothy Day, flute, Richie Hawley, clarinet, Benjamin Kamins, bassoon, Eli Epstein, French horn, and Jonathan Feldman, piano; and Franz Schubert’s “String Quintet in C-Major, Opus 163,” performed by the Takács Quartet (Edward Dusinberre and Károly Schranz, violins; Geraldine Walther, viola; András Fejér, cello) with faculty artist Alan Stepansky, cello.

Rossini composed his “Duetto” in London during the summer of 1824. One of the musical lions of that city then was the pioneering bassist Domenico Dragonetti (1763–1843), who was known as “the Paganini of the double bass” — a pretty solid endorsement of his virtuosity. In fact, Dragonetti was the first international virtuoso on the double bass, as well as being a soloist in the orchestra of the King’s Theatre, and composer of instrumental and vocal music. While in London, Rossini worked several times with Dragonetti, not only at the King’s Theatre but also in private concerts. It is likely that the piece was written for him, but both the players have to be masters — not a problem in our case.

Spohr (1784-1859) — also known as “Ludwig” or “Louis” — is still occasionally referred to as “the forgotten master,” in recognition that, during his lifetime, he was as famous as Beethoven. As a violinist, his fame rivaled Paganini, though in a different way; his playing and tone were pure and song-like, rather than dazzlingly charismatic. No one ever accused him of having made a pact with the devil. As a conductor of operas and orchestral music, he had widespread influence. He was a champion of Wagner’s early operas and conducted them so scrupulously and effectively as to wring effusive gratitude from the usually stingy Wagner. As a composer, Spohr was harmonically conservative, but formally adventurous, and his music seldom fails to engage and please. Of his prodigal output of operas, symphonies, concertos and so forth, very little is heard today, although Heifetz liked him and recorded several of his works — making something of a hit with the one-movement “Violin Concerto No.8 in a-minor, Opus 47. Mainly, however, Spohr survives in his many exquisite chamber music compositions.

Schubert’s absolutely gorgeous “String Quintet in C” was written, so far as any musicologist has been able to determine, for no particular reason. That is, unlike all his other chamber music pieces, it was composed neither on commission nor for performance by any specific musicians. It requires a somewhat unusual ensemble, adding a second cello instead of a second viola — unusual, but hardly unprecedented, since Boccherini and others had used the same combination in their string quartets. It was written in the last year of his life and it is his last work in the sonata form. Listening to it, you can well believe that he wrote it simply because he had to, because the music was welling up within him and reaching critical mass. The second movement adagio is like nothing else produced on this earth.

Tickets to this concert are $37 and can be purchased at the door, by calling 805.969.8787, or click here for more information.

