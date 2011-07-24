Inmate Found Dead in Santa Barbara County Jail Cell

A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell Friday. The cause of death is under investigation but authorities said foul play is not suspected.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Sunday that a custody deputy found inmate Juan Rodriguez-Zepeda unconscious in his one-man cell at about 3:35 p.m. Friday. Sugars said several deputies immediately responded and began CPR on Rodriguez-Zepeda, who was not breathing.

Jail medical staff, Santa Barbara County firefighters and American Medical Response paramedics also responded, but Rodriguez-Zepeda could not be revived and he was pronounced dead at 3:54 p.m., Sugars said.

Rodriguez-Zepeda, 29, of Lompoc, had been in the County Jail since being booked March 21 on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide in a March 19 head-on crash on Highway 154. One of the victims, Danny Ordas, 67, of Santa Barbara, died of injuries from the collision, which also injured two other people.

Sugars said Rodriguez-Zepeda was alone in the cell when he was discovered and that he does not appear to be the victim of foul play.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident and the Coroner’s Bureau will determine the cause of death.

The County Jail has been on an extended lockdown after a series of recent fights between Hispanic gang members. Four inmates were injured last week in a fight aboard a Sheriff’s Department bus transporting prisoners to court appearances in Santa Maria.

