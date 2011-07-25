Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Youth Paddlers Take to the Sea to Support Young Patients at Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

Keiki Paddle's annual nine-mile flotilla brings joy, proceeds to children with cancer and a program for their siblings

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 25, 2011 | 2:05 a.m.

The Keiki Relay Paddle brought out 120 paddlers, ages 7 to 17, for an open-ocean paddle relay Sunday to raise money for pediatric patients at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Youth paddlers raised around $20,000 and expected even more donations to come in this week. Half of the funds will help 6-year-old Ashley Vasquez-Castro, who is fighting leukemia, and the rest will go to the “I Count Too” program that supports the young siblings of children with cancer.

“It’s happy for us to see her here outside of the hospital,” said Mayra Castro, Ashley’s 17-year-old sister. “It’s a great blessing with people helping us out, too.”

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, participants dove off the flotilla of 16 fishing and leisure boats off Campus Point at UCSB with their stand-up and long-distance paddleboards. Even though it was a cloudless afternoon inland, the group paddled nine miles east through a dense fog cloud to Leadbetter Beach.

Some completed the entire marathon while others swapped out in a relay.

The paddlers were welcomed at the finish line with cheers from their parents and mist from the fire hose blasted by a Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat. Ashley and her family members also took an inflatable motorboat to meet them on the water.

An advisory board of teenagers was in charge of everything from selecting Ashley and the Cancer Center as the recipients of this year’s proceeds to selecting the color and design for this year’s Keiki Paddle T-shirt.

The Keiki Paddle is an offshoot of the Friendship Paddle, which organizes long-distance paddles out to the Channel Islands to raise money for locals fighting life-threatening illness. “Keiki” means “child” in Hawaiian.

Steve Campbell is on the Friendship Paddle’s board of directors but also works as an organizer for the Keiki Relay Paddle. Now he’s passed the paddle, so to speak, with his children participating in the Keiki Relay.

The grin says it all.
The grin says it all. (Fritz Olenberger / www.olenberger.com)

“It’s really gratifying to hand this project to the kids,” he said.

Teenagers and children understand that they can help someone by participating, he added.

Lindsey McFadden, a youth advisory board member and high school senior, said Ashley was picked because the board believed her family needed the money the most. Ashley’s mother, Marta, is only able to work three days a week at her current job, said Castro.

The teenage board members also recognized that cancer is tough on entire families and wanted help the siblings of cancer patients by choosing to support “I Count, Too,” McFadden said.

“It’s a great connection because its kids out there supporting other kids in our community,” said Lindsay Groark, the Cancer Center’s public relations and administrative manager.

Click here for more information about the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, or call 805.682.7300. Join the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara on Facebook.

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Triumphant smiles brighten an already sunny day at Leadbetter Beach.
Triumphant smiles brighten an already sunny day at Leadbetter Beach. (Fritz Olenberger / www.olenberger.com)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 