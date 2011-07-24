Local Stars Come Out for Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The stars were aligned and a good time was had by all at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s recent Third Annual Silver Screen Bash.

A summer breeze blew off the Pacific to welcome guests for a sold out evening and VIP reception July 17 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. More than 600 attendees were treated to 20 seconds of fame as they walked down the red carpet that led to the outdoor patio of the Plaza Del Sol.

Guests were all smiles as they posed for photographers and camera crews who stood behind roped barriers. SBIFF director Roger Durling was the perfect host for the evening under a spotlight at the end of the red carpet as he happily welcomed each guest sporting a tailored black suit with matching black silk tie and designer eyeglasses.

Several large silver screens positioned over the DJ booth and dance floor enhanced the cinematic flair, providing guests with a hint of the celebrity treatment that they would experience throughout the night.

VIPs mingled along the crescent shaped balcony of the Plaza Del Sol and enjoyed the sunset that slowly spread over the beautiful Santa Barbara coastline.

Guests feasted upon a scrumptious selection of gourmet food catered by local restaurants Blush, Le Crepe Shoppe and Marmalade Café, too name just a few. An array of specialty wines was also offered from Central Coast wineries — such as Arcadian Winery, Buttonwood Farm Winery and Sweeney Canyon Vineyard — to sweeten the meal.

Meanwhile, many of the silent auction items on display around the circular VIP reception area were in high demand.

Hot items up for bid included dinner for six prepared and served by firefighters at any one of the 16 Santa Barbara County fire stations. Also offered was a 2009 SBIFF Tribute journal autographed by Modern Master Award recipient Clint Eastwood, and a pair of platinum passes to the 2012 Santa Barbara International Film Festival that includes film screenings, tributes, panel discussions, galas, parties and more.

VIP tickets to the event included access to the VIP bar with complimentary cocktails, including margaritas courtesy of Tres Agaves, and reserved seating and desserts provided by Chocolate Maya, SP Candie Company and Violette Bakeshop.

Other party attractions included the Silver Screen Bash Photo Booth and the ever-popular Jaqua Spa Celebrity Rehab Lounge where attendees who opted to take a moment away from the jovial crowd enjoyed a relaxing hand and foot massage or trendy henna tattoo.

There was a little something for everyone and by the end of the evening guests danced the night away under the stars, twisting and shaking to heart thumping tunes provided by DJ Gavin Roy.

Ashley Kelly, co-owner of LunaBella Artists, who walked down the red carpet with her partner, Christin Brown, said she was invited to the gala by a friend and was glad she decided to attend.

“It’s nice to come out to network and support the community, plus all the proceeds benefit outreach education programs,” said Kelly. “This event is not just about having fun, it’s about making a difference in a child’s life.”

Proceeds benefited SBIFF’s children’s education and community outreach programs, including Field Trip to the Movies, AppleBox family-focused films, 10-10-10 Student Screenwriting & Filmmaking Competition and the local favorite 3rd Weekend.

“The goal for the Silver Screen Bash is to raise $30,000 toward the free children’s and community outreach programs during the festival,” said Carol Marshall of Carol Marshall PR. “And they achieved that goal once again.”

SBIFF would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous support:

» Silver sponsors: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Montecito Bank & Trust and Lynda.com.

» Bronze sponsors: Rabobank, Cox Communications, La Cumbre Plaza and Paseo Nuevo.

» Table sponsors: Jeff Baldwin and Michal Wiesbrock, Susan and Steven Susan DenBaars, Fiona and Douglas Stone, Dr. Daniel Launspach, Judy and Rob Egenolf, and Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP.

» Event sponsors: Bella Vista Designs, DJ Gavin Roy, Jaqua Spa, Outrageous Booths, RND Vodka, Santa Barbara Farmers Market, Seoul Semiconductor and ZSI.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Connect with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Facebook. Follow SBIFF on Twitter: @officialSBIFF.

— Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews, and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.