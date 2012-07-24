Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:05 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Celebrates 50 Years

Concert at the Clark Center and an open house will mark the golden anniversary

By Megan Maloney for Arroyo Grande Community Hospital | July 24, 2012 | 12:46 p.m.

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, a Dignity Health member, along with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center, invites the community to its Golden Anniversary Celebration.

Throughout the years, the landscape of the hospital has changed, but its dedication, quality of health-care service and compassion have been unwavering.

A community celebration in honor of the 50th anniversary will begin with a Juke Box Rock extravaganza at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Clark Center. The concert will feature Sting Ray Anthony performing hits from the 1950s and ‘60s.

Proceeds from the concert benefit hospital programs and services, including the hospital’s planned emergency department expansion and new advanced imaging technology. For tickets, click here or call 805.489.9444.

On Thursday, Aug. 9, the community is invited to a commemorative ceremony that will look back at the hospital’s last 50 years and take peak at what is in store for the future. The ceremony will be held at the entrance of the hospital beginning at 11 a.m.

Tours of the facility and refreshments will take place following the ceremony from noon to 2 p.m.

— Megan Maloney is the marketing director for Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

 
