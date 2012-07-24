‘Death Warrant’ Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder

Arraignment is postponed for Courtney Anthony Robinson, accused in the stabbing deaths of three homeless people

The man suspected of committing a series of Southern California stabbings of homeless people has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Courtney Anthony Robinson, 37, had his Tuesday arraignment postponed but faces three counts of attempted murder with personal use of a knife and great bodily injury allegations, Deputy District Attorney John Gilligan said in a press release.

Robinson is accused of stabbing a homeless man in Los Angeles on July 3, a homeless man in Santa Monica on July 17 and a homeless woman in Hollywood on July 19, authorities said. The attacker left signed “death warrant” notes at the scenes and left the knives in the victims, who were all stabbed in the back while sleeping but survived the attacks.

Robinson has been held on $500,000 bail since being taken into custody last week, after he called 9-1-1 and surrendered to police in Hollywood. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Gilligan will reportedly try to raise the bail to $3 million at the arraignment.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating two knife attacks on homeless men — who had non-life-threatening injuries — around the same time period that could be linked to Robinson as well.

Robinson has committed low-level offenses in Santa Barbara, Sgt. Riley Harwood has told Noozhawk.

“When we had this occur in Los Angeles, it begs to have us examine any active cases that we have, so these are possibly cases we think he could be involved in” given the timing and Robinson’s local connection, Harwood said.

The June 26 and July 1 stabbings in Santa Barbara “do not have the significant aspects of the Los Angeles cases,” Harwood said. “There were no notes left at the scene, no knives left, and from our standpoint, I cannot say with any degree of certainty that Robinson is responsible for these, and I cannot say for certain that these two cases are related.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli