Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:45 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

County Program Hosts Home Energy Workshop in Santa Barbara

emPowerSBC offers options for homeowners to increase efficiency and comfort in a cost-effective manner

By Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 25, 2012 | 2:14 a.m.

A Santa Barbara County program called emPowerSBC held a community workshop and barbecue Tuesday night in Santa Barbara to inform homeowners in the eastern Goleta Valley about options for making their homes more energy efficient while cutting costs through loans and rebates.

The program, which started in November 2011 and is funded through federal grant money, seeks to bring together two local credit unions, contractors and utility companies to provide affordable ways for homeowners to upgrade home efficiency.

Through a partnership with Ventura County Credit Union and CoastHills Federal Credit Union, emPower offers up to $25,000 in unsecured loans for terms of up to 15 years. Homeowners can also receive rebates proportional to the percentage a project increases efficiency through a program called Energy Upgrade California.

The workshop featured booths representing the Community Environmental Council, local contractors, utility companies and solar companies.

A representative from Building Performance Specialists, a division of the green building company Allen Associates, gave a presentation at the workshop outlining specific problems homes might have in energy efficiency and how they can be fixed. The company is one of many contractors emPower offers to perform assessments of homes to diagnose issues in energy efficiency and present possible fixes.

After receiving an assessment, homeowners are then prompted to choose from a variety of improvement projects grouped into a “basic package” and an “advanced package.” The total energy saved from the projects selected is then used to calculate the rebate received.

Southern California Gas Co. energy programs supervisor Paulo Morais said the Energy Upgrade California program offers $1,000 for every 10 percent reduction in energy use. The basic package is designed to cut down energy use by about 10 percent, and the advanced package could offer a rebate of up to $4,000. Additional rebates are also available for switching to solar energy and in the form of tax relief.

The workshop was attended by county 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf, who played an important role in the program’s creation and recently used it to install solar panels at her own home.

According to Wolf, the program was initially designed to use property tax bills for loans, but fell through in 2010 due to a lack of federal support. She said the current process of using a private lender for the loans seems much more promising.

“Our staff was very creative with it and put a lot of effort towards getting the credit unions on board with the program,” Wolf said. “The program really opens a lot of doors for people who wouldn’t otherwise have access to these upgrades.”

EmPower program manager Angie Hacker said the program has worked extensively to recruit local contractors and is always looking for new candidates. To ensure that all contractors are knowledgeable about efficiency issues, the program has held 14 skill-building sessions.

Ashley Watkins, who conducts community outreach for the program, said the program aims to simplify what can be an extremely daunting process, and make upgrades accessible and affordable.

“We think that with the emPower program, we’ve really cracked the code for making homeowners feel comfortable finding the financing and resources to make these home upgrades,” Watkins said.

Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 