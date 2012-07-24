Warnings Posted After Shark Attacks Sea Lion Off East Beach

Marine Mammal Center confirms the wound was from a great white shark

The City of Santa Barbara has posted warning signs at local beaches and on lifeguard towers after a shark attacked a sea lion Tuesday morning off East Beach.

Harbor Operations Manager Mick Kronman said the Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Center notified Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol of the attack about 11 a.m.

Harbor Patrol responded and photographed the injured animal, according to Kronman, and the Marine Mammal Center confirmed that the wound was from a great white shark.

The city Parks & Recreation Department has put up signs to warn of the attack and to advise that swimmers enter the water at their own risk.

Kronman said the signs will be removed after 72 hours unless further shark activity is reported.

