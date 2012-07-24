Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:37 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Welcomes New Foundation Leader

Rick Keith replaces Tamara Skov, who resigned as executive director after six years

By Jennifer Guess for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | July 24, 2012 | 2:10 p.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has announced the news of a change in leadership within its foundation.

Rick Keith
Rick Keith

After six years of dedicated service, Tamara Skov has stepped down as the foundation’s executive director. Her significant contributions have strengthened the organization, and she will be greatly missed by all the staff at VNHC.

VNHC President/CEO Lynda Tanner has announced that Rick Keith has come on board as the new executive director for the VNHC Foundation.

Most recently, Keith led development efforts as the development director for the Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara.

Keith began his fundraising career more than 25 years ago at his alma mater, Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas.

He has spent the majority of his career in higher education and health-care development. He has served at the highest levels of his profession to help individuals and organizations fulfill their philanthropic goals and objectives.

Keith is looking forward to connecting with the Santa Barbara community and focused on enhancing the connection between VNHC and the communities it serves.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive home health and hospice services in Santa Barbara. It provides high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves all of Santa Barbara County, including the Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

