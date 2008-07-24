Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:31 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Beware of Sun Exposure for Children

Preventive measures you can take to protect your kids.

By Bill Cirone | July 24, 2008 | 2:11 a.m.

It’s that time of year again when it is especially important to be careful about young people’s exposure to the sun. It is common knowledge that prolonged exposure to the sun can be very dangerous, especially for young children. In fact, excessive sun exposure during the first 20 years of life is a key risk factor for all types of skin cancer, so being careful can reap rewards over a lifetime.

image
Bill Cirone
Those most at risk are people with blond, red or light brown hair, light-colored eyes, and fair skin. Dark-skinned people have a much lower incidence of skin cancer, but should still be careful about over-exposure.

This is a good time to remind parents of common-sense precautions to take when children are out playing in the sun. Infants up to 6 months of age should be kept out of the sun altogether, or at least shaded from it completely. For younger children, it’s best to use a milky or gel type of sunscreen instead of a lotion that could sting when applied.

The wisest preventive measure is to apply sunscreen liberally with a Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, of at least 15, and preferably 30, at least 30 minutes before going into the sun, and then re-apply at the intervals recommended by the product. It’s also a good idea to use an opaque sunscreen, like zinc oxide, on those sensitive areas on the nose, lips, and tips of the ears. Many people forget to apply sunscreen to their toes, and a burn there can be particularly painful.

If it’s at all possible, it’s best to have children avoid sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun is its most intense. If that’s not possible, they should use a hat and protective clothing, with extra sunscreen. Sun exposure is particularly dangerous at high altitudes and in areas with reflective surfaces, like water or sand.

In Santa Barbara County, it’s especially important to remember that a cloud cover only partially blocks harmful radiation, and skin won’t necessarily feel warm until it is too late.

In short, it’s a good idea to take common-sense precautions in the sun, especially with children.

Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.

