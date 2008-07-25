Video on Web, TV Offers Sneak Peek of New Santa Maria Library

A new city of Santa Maria video airing on Comcast Channel 23 and on the city’s Web site tells residents all about their new Santa Maria Main Public Library, set to have its grand opening at 10 a.m. Aug. 23.

The video is part of a larger package of photographs, floor diagrams, comparisons of the old and new libraries, and library history since 1909, all available on the city’s Web site. These resources are designed for the needs of students and the news media. For fun, watch the countdown clock on the city’s Web site.

The 28-minute video features the expert panel of Librarian Jack Buchanan, Library Board of Directors President Wayne Peterson and Isa Ponce-Jimenez from the Central Coast Literacy Council.

They describe the library’s numerous state-of-the-art features and how it will improve education and meet the community’s needs.

The video is available at the city’s Web site, www.ci.santa-maria.ca.us, and on cable TV. It’s the newest episode of Santa Maria Today, a city government television program airing on Comcast public access Channel 23 now through Aug. 23.

Santa Maria Today is broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and at 3 p.m. Saturdays on public access television’s Channel 23 to Comcast subscribers throughout the Santa Maria Valley. The monthly show focuses on city departments, programs and services, and is hosted by management analyst Mark van de Kamp of the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office.

For more information, call the City Manager’s Office at 805.925.0951, ext. 372.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.