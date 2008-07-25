Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:08 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Darren McClellan Signs On As Heritage Oaks Bank’s IT Supervisor

He says his focus will be to provide the most efficient and trouble-free technology possible.

By Faye Fraser | July 25, 2008 | 10:49 p.m.

Heritage Oaks Bank has promoted Darren McClellan to information technology supervisor.

McClellan has worked for Heritage Oaks Bank as a tech support representative for the past three years. Before joining Heritage Oaks Bank, McClellan gained the majority of his technical experience during the dot-com boom in Silicon Valley. There he gained experience as a tech support manager for two-and-a-half years for Arescom Company and then moved on to work as a second-level tech support representative for SBC Global.

“It has always been my nature to provide world-class customer service by empathizing with those who need technology assistance,” McClellan said. “I recognize we don’t want to think about computers, we just want them to work.”

McClellan’s focus in his new role is to provide the bank and its employees the most efficient and trouble-free technology possible.

“In my new position as supervisor, I have the opportunity to share my philosophy of caring about the callers’ needs and providing the best service possible,” McClellan said. “I realize people don’t care how much you know — until they know how much you care.”

Questions and answers with McClellan:

What is the role of an information technology supervisor?

“An information technology supervisor is responsible for all technology tools used by bank employees and is also responsible for supervising computer support specialists. Examples of these technology tools include all hardware and software as well as troubleshooting/problem solving computer problems to empower employees to provide world-class service to bank customers.”

How is information technology the internal driver for operations and services?

“If you think of technology as the ‘hub’ of a wheel, then you could say technology is used in every process in banking. Delivering timely information to the appropriate person within the ‘blink of an eye’ is everyone’s expectation. In the ‘service oriented business’ like banking, technology simply needs to work. Like using a car, you get in, turn the key and go. That’s all you want to think about, and that’s all you need to know. Technology isn’t something anyone wants to think about. They just expect it to work.”

Is safety and soundness for communication technology a daily responsibility?

“Nothing is more important than securing the confidentiality of customer information. This involves all forms of data, whether this data is in motion traveling over a network or simply at rest on a server. The primary role of the information technology supervisor is making sure this data travels to the appropriate person safely and securely, not to mention at the speed of light. Keeping the tools such as computers communicating over a network is both a challenge as well as the personal goal of each computer support specialist and their supervisor. The result is information delivered to the right person in a secure and timely manner.”

Faye Fraser represents Heritage Oaks Bank.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 