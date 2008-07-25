Local Teen, Camp Millionaire Alum Invited to Appear on ‘Fox & Friends’

Andrew Adams, the youngest member of the board of directors of Santa Barbara-based Creative Wealth International, will be on Sunday's show.

Fox & Friends has invited Andrew Adams, student entrepreneur and the youngest member of the Creative Wealth International board of directors, to appear live on Sunday. The show airs from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Creative Wealth, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization, is the home of Camp Millionaire, a unique financial intelligence program for kids, teens and adults.

Adams, who has attended three Camp Millionaire programs starting at age 10 in 2002, was recently a source for a Wall Street Journal article. Click here to read the story.

CWI teaches people of all ages about money and finance by offering training seminars and camps, including Camp Millionaire, Moving Out!, Wealth Rules!, Creative Wealth for Women and more.

Adams was one of Creative Wealth’s first students to sign up for its original Money Camp for Kids program. The program teaches kids how to think differently about money and how to create wealth in their lives by investing in assets that produce passive income. It also shows kids how to create jobs (not how to get jobs) and how to think like a wealthy person.

Kids explore the extraordinary things that wealthy people do in the world and how they can grow up and do a lot of good for others once they are financially free themselves. The program changed names in 2008 to better represent the concept of teaching people to be creative and responsible for themselves and to better appeal to their market.

For more information, visit www.creativewealthintl.org or call 805.957.1024.

Elisabeth Donati is co-founder of Creative Wealth International and author of a new financial parenting book, The Ultimate Allowance.