Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:15 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Teen, Camp Millionaire Alum Invited to Appear on ‘Fox & Friends’

Andrew Adams, the youngest member of the board of directors of Santa Barbara-based Creative Wealth International, will be on Sunday's show.

By Elisabeth Donati | July 25, 2008 | 3:26 p.m.

Fox & Friends has invited Andrew Adams, student entrepreneur and the youngest member of the Creative Wealth International board of directors, to appear live on Sunday. The show airs from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Creative Wealth, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization, is the home of Camp Millionaire, a unique financial intelligence program for kids, teens and adults.

Adams, who has attended three Camp Millionaire programs starting at age 10 in 2002, was recently a source for a Wall Street Journal article. Click here to read the story.

CWI teaches people of all ages about money and finance by offering training seminars and camps, including Camp Millionaire, Moving Out!, Wealth Rules!, Creative Wealth for Women and more.

Adams was one of Creative Wealth’s first students to sign up for its original Money Camp for Kids program. The program teaches kids how to think differently about money and how to create wealth in their lives by investing in assets that produce passive income. It also shows kids how to create jobs (not how to get jobs) and how to think like a wealthy person.

Kids explore the extraordinary things that wealthy people do in the world and how they can grow up and do a lot of good for others once they are financially free themselves. The program changed names in 2008 to better represent the concept of teaching people to be creative and responsible for themselves and to better appeal to their market.

For more information, visit www.creativewealthintl.org or call 805.957.1024.

Elisabeth Donati is co-founder of Creative Wealth International and author of a new financial parenting book, The Ultimate Allowance.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 