Scholarships Still Available For Youth Summer Camp Program

By Mark van de Kamp | July 25, 2008 | 8:01 p.m.

Limited funding is still available for recreation camperships for Santa Maria’s 2008 summer day camp program.

With about three weeks remaining in the summer camp program, financial assistance is still available. Recreation grants are limited to four per family, per calendar year.

“Got Camp?” is this year’s camp program for youths ages 6 to 12. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Aug.18.

The camp experience offers youths the opportunity to learn about healthy eating and physical activity; cooking, self-care and conflict resolution skills; and altruism through community service projects. Add swimming, games, sports, arts and crafts to the mix and children will have a summer to remember.

Located at the Minami Community Center and the Preisker Park Nature Center, registrations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis until all of the sessions are full.

The cost is $95 per week for full-time (more than six hours a day) and $65 per week part-time (less than six hours a day). Scholarships are available through grants from the Santa Barbara Foundation and The People For Leisure and Youth. Children must have completed kindergarten.

For registration information and grant application forms, and to receive information on the teen and sports camps, call the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951, ext. 260, or walk-in at 615 S. McClelland St.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.

