Captain’s Log: Pack Navigation in Your Pocket

Sea captains do it. Pilots do it. Hikers can now do it. When planning hikes, take the spacial guesswork out of using topographical maps while hiking the backcountry by using handheld GPS receivers.

Imagine ... accurately determining your latitude/longitude position and pinpointing your exact location on a map of Los Padres National Forest or the Mojave Desert. GPS receivers take the guesswork out of trail hiking or backpacking. Becoming lost isn’t a worry.

Handheld GPS receivers are small, lightweight and economical. They receive position information from satellites, so reception is good in the backcountry. A good unit is about the size of an iPhone, weighs just ounces and is available for $300 to $1,200, depending on the features and durability. If helpful to your lifestyle, buy a model that allows storage of street databases, nautical charts and other cartographic resources.

Use it to plan a hike. Sit down at home with your handheld GPS unit, a U.S. Geological Survey topo map and a guidebook of interesting sights along a trail system. With a high-end unit, you can get driving directions to a spot near a trailhead to make the drive simple and pleasant.

Enter the position of the trailhead and each point of interest along the trail, as waypoints, by checking the latitude and longitude on the topo map and entering it into the GPS unit. Then head out on your adventure. Once on the trail, you navigate to each pre-planned spot on the trail. Feel free to add waypoints along the way when you encounter something of special interest that you may want to visit again or share with other hiking buddies. This is done with push-button ease by saving your position. Accuracy is so good that you can store a campsite within a campground.

A GPS unit also can function as a great safety device. When part of the group wants to venture off from camp, have them take along a compass and the GPS unit with the campsite set as the active “go to” waypoint. If the explorers get a bit turned around, all the wandering group needs to do is read the bearing to waypoint on the GPS unit and consult the compass to determine which direction to head to return safely to camp.

