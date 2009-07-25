Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Hot Rods Rev It Up for Seafaring Group’s Work with Those in Need

SOFTIN's inaugural car show will help float boat for those with disabilities, impairments and at-risk youth

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 25, 2009 | 6:37 p.m.

The nonprofit SOFTIN Inc. hosted its first fundraiser Saturday, and judging by the turnout of dozens of hot rods, classics, low riders, trucks and custom bicycles, the car show at Earl Warren Showgrounds was a success.

Sitting between the rows of exotic vehicles was Capt. David Bacon, SOFTIN’s executive director and Noozhawk Captain’s Log columnist. Bacon said the group chose a car show because they attract all age groups. His statement was validated as young and old car enthusiasts wandered between the rows of cars.

SOFTIN works with people with disabilities or impairments, victims of abuse, the elderly, and at-risk youth. The group collaborates with other nonprofit organizations that serve these people, like CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Mediation) and the Channel Islands YMCA. The groups choose individuals who might benefit from the program and bring them to SOFTIN, Bacon said, and the curriculum the group uses varies according to each person’s needs.

A trip begins when the SOFTIN crew takes them out on Bacon’s boat, the WaveWalker.

The crew teaches its passengers about the different type of vessels, about responsible angling, water quality and conservation of the seas. Then it’s off to see the stars of the show, what Bacon calls “the critters of the sea.” It’s here that many of the children who participate in the trips, many of whom have disabilities and “come aboard with thick emotional shells,” can open up and joyfully witness seabirds, sea lions and porpoises.

“That’s when magic things begin to happen,” he said. “It’s like their impairments and disabilities don’t matter for a while.”

The ocean is a perfect place to foster this kind of vulnerability for Bacon and the crew of SOFTIN.

“When you cast off from land, everything changes,” he said. “Even someone with severe disabilities finds their senses opened.”

Back on shore, parents and caregivers are often touched with the changes seen in the kids.

“We know that we can bring about incredible progress,” he said.

All of the proceeds from the group’s car show will pay for SOFTIN programs. Bacon said he wants Saturday’s event to function as an awareness generator for the community and compel it to join SOFTIN’s efforts.

“Our hearts are so full of what we do,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

