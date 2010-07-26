Letter to the Editor: California is Anti-Business and It Shows
By Kevin O'Connor | July 26, 2010 | 12:55 a.m.
I was not surprised that California has lost 36,000 jobs in the film industry. I think the liberals who run the state have destroyed businesses and jobs by raising taxes and growing government to a ridiculous size. Businesses want to move out of this welfare state as soon as possible. We have too many people on the Government Dole making outrageous wages and benefits. We have too many people on welfare, food stamps, Section 8, free health care. Now you get two years of unemployment paid for all by us who work in the private sector. WOW.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.