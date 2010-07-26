Recepción del Presidente Gets Fiesta Party Started

El Presidente Michael Dominguez hosts annual bash to kick off week of Old Spanish Days festivities

After weeks of pre-Fiesta events and months of hard work, Santa Barbara’s annual Old Spanish Days gets under way Sunday with its kickoff Recepción del Presidente. An 86-year tradition, Fiesta officially runs Aug. 4-8.

The reception — hosted by El Presidente Michael Dominguez and first lady Sheila Busch at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. — is open to the public and includes Mexican cuisine, music and dancing in the hotel’s open-air rotunda.

The 2010 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta will perform and popular local band King Bee will provide music to dance to late into the evening. Fiesta attire is encouraged.

Tickets for Recepción del Presidente are $65 per person and are available at local Albertsons stores, or click here to purchase tickets online.

Click here for more information about Old Spanish Days or call 805.962.8101. Click here for a complete calendar of Fiesta events.

Check back with Noozhawk this week for complete coverage of Old Spanish Days-Fiesta.

