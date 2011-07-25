Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:35 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Named ‘Great College to Work For’

College makes the 2011 Honor Roll and wins honors in seven categories

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | July 25, 2011 | 7:04 p.m.

For a second consecutive year, CSU Channel Islands has been named one of the best universities in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The results, released Monday in The Chronicle’s fourth annual report on The Academic Workplace, are based on a survey of more than 44,000 employees at 310 colleges and universities. In all, only 111 of the 310 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Even more significantly, CI was named on The Chronicle’s 2011 Honor Roll, where only 42 institutions nationwide were recognized in at least five categories.

Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with CI included among medium campuses that have 3,000 to 9,999 students.

CI won honors in seven categories this year:

» Collaborative Governance — faculty members are appropriately involved in decisions related to academic programs.

» Teaching Environment — faculty members say the institution recognizes innovative and high-quality teaching.

» Compensation & Benefits — pay is fair, and benefits meet the needs of employees.

» Confidence in Senior Leadership — leaders have the knowledge, skills and experience necessary for institutional success.

» Respect and Appreciation — employees are regularly recognized for their contributions.

» Tenure Clarity & Process — requirements for tenure are clear, faculty members say.

» Diversity — the institution makes a concerted effort to create a welcoming and fair environment for all its employees.

“I am extremely proud that CI has been recognized a second year by The Chronicle of Higher Education,” CSU Channel Islands President Richard Rush said. “Despite multiyear budget challenges, receiving this honor further demonstrates how our Channel Islands community values the contributions of every employee. As we focus on our mission to serve students, everyone at CI helps to make this a great place to work.”

“Even in a down economy, when many colleges and universities are freezing salaries or having layoffs, employees still find good in their work,” said Jeffrey Selingo, editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. “Great workplaces are about more than dollars and cents. This program shows that great workplaces are not decided on salary alone. The Great Colleges to Work For don’t always pay the best, but they have created environments where people feel appreciated and valued.”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

Click here for more information and to view all the results of the survey.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 