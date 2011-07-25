CSU Channel Islands Named ‘Great College to Work For’

College makes the 2011 Honor Roll and wins honors in seven categories

For a second consecutive year, CSU Channel Islands has been named one of the best universities in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The results, released Monday in The Chronicle’s fourth annual report on The Academic Workplace, are based on a survey of more than 44,000 employees at 310 colleges and universities. In all, only 111 of the 310 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Even more significantly, CI was named on The Chronicle’s 2011 Honor Roll, where only 42 institutions nationwide were recognized in at least five categories.

Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with CI included among medium campuses that have 3,000 to 9,999 students.

CI won honors in seven categories this year:

» Collaborative Governance — faculty members are appropriately involved in decisions related to academic programs.

» Teaching Environment — faculty members say the institution recognizes innovative and high-quality teaching.

» Compensation & Benefits — pay is fair, and benefits meet the needs of employees.

» Confidence in Senior Leadership — leaders have the knowledge, skills and experience necessary for institutional success.

» Respect and Appreciation — employees are regularly recognized for their contributions.

» Tenure Clarity & Process — requirements for tenure are clear, faculty members say.

» Diversity — the institution makes a concerted effort to create a welcoming and fair environment for all its employees.

“I am extremely proud that CI has been recognized a second year by The Chronicle of Higher Education,” CSU Channel Islands President Richard Rush said. “Despite multiyear budget challenges, receiving this honor further demonstrates how our Channel Islands community values the contributions of every employee. As we focus on our mission to serve students, everyone at CI helps to make this a great place to work.”

“Even in a down economy, when many colleges and universities are freezing salaries or having layoffs, employees still find good in their work,” said Jeffrey Selingo, editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. “Great workplaces are about more than dollars and cents. This program shows that great workplaces are not decided on salary alone. The Great Colleges to Work For don’t always pay the best, but they have created environments where people feel appreciated and valued.”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.