Become a Better Speaker Through Goleta Valley Toastmasters

Goleta Valley Toastmasters invites members of the public to visit as guests, and it promises a friendly welcome.

Take an active part in the meeting, or just sit back and observe.

In a typical meeting, two members will each give a speech, usually five to 10 minutes in length. The speakers then receive constructive comments, to reinforce what they’ve done well, while also suggesting areas of improvement.

Goleta Valley Toastmasters meets every Thursday promptly at noon at the Edison Building on David Love Place in Goleta.

Officers include Joshua Isaac, vice president of membership; Cynthia Holm, vice president of education; Sveinn Thorarinsson, sergeant at arms; Sandra Eacret, area governor who conducted the installation of officers; Line Jette, treasurer, Linda Folk, secretary; Liz Seitz, vice president of publicity; and Pam Karleskint, president.

— Liz Seitz is the vice president of publicity for Goleta Valley Toastmasters.