Letter to the Editor: Put a Stop to Smart Meters

Smart meters have a shady past and a frightening future.

In 2006, utility companies were given permission to experiment on humans with a program called AMI, now renamed smart meter. The guinea pig humans who tested the radiation-emitting devices reported severe health problems, fires, skyrocketing bills and disturbing impacts on animals and plants. Lawsuits and complaints all but killed off the hazardous project.

In 2009, the current administration doled out $3.8 billion in taxpayer dollars to rush the misery meters onto our homes. The result is public outrage and reports of deaths, disabilities, sneaky installs and huge billings.

Nonetheless, utility companies are planning for Phase 2: the Home Area Network (HAN). This is where a computer chip with the nice name Friendly Appliance Controller developed by PNNL, a government subsidized company, can stop, slow down or delay appliances. You will no longer control your energy.

The final Phase 3 hooks up the Global “Smart” Grid, and no one seems to know — or is talking about — who will own the switch for the world’s energy. It must not matter. San Diego signed an agreement with Belgorad, a city in Russia, to share grid technology.

If you are concerned, demand your city send a letter to the CPUC ordering Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric to offer a no-cost opt-out program, and email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for help.

Donald and Diana Thorn

Carpinteria