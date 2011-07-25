Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Put a Stop to Smart Meters

By Donald and Diana Thorn | July 25, 2011 | 12:27 p.m.

Smart meters have a shady past and a frightening future.

In 2006, utility companies were given permission to experiment on humans with a program called AMI, now renamed smart meter. The guinea pig humans who tested the radiation-emitting devices reported severe health problems, fires, skyrocketing bills and disturbing impacts on animals and plants. Lawsuits and complaints all but killed off the hazardous project.

In 2009, the current administration doled out $3.8 billion in taxpayer dollars to rush the misery meters onto our homes. The result is public outrage and reports of deaths, disabilities, sneaky installs and huge billings.

Nonetheless, utility companies are planning for Phase 2: the Home Area Network (HAN). This is where a computer chip with the nice name Friendly Appliance Controller developed by PNNL, a government subsidized company, can stop, slow down or delay appliances. You will no longer control your energy.

The final Phase 3 hooks up the Global “Smart” Grid, and no one seems to know — or is talking about — who will own the switch for the world’s energy. It must not matter. San Diego signed an agreement with Belgorad, a city in Russia, to share grid technology.

If you are concerned, demand your city send a letter to the CPUC ordering Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric to offer a no-cost opt-out program, and email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for help.

Donald and Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 