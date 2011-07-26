Miramar Developers Finding It Difficult to Secure Financing But Remain ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

Officials say interest in the project has improved but that the market for new hotel construction is nearly nonexistent

Miramar Hotel officials sent out an update on the project Monday, saying that while financing for new construction remains almost nonexistent, the company is “cautiously optimistic.”

In March, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors gave its unanimous blessing to project changes for the Miramar Hotel, which developers hope will more easily attract financing.

The Miramar Hotel, slated for South Jameson Lane in Montecito and put forward by developer Rick Caruso, received approval from the Montecito Planning Commission in February. Commissioners took issue with the project’s parking and fire access, but supervisors signaled that they were satisfied with Caruso’s efforts to deal with those concerns.

But according to a letter sent Monday from Caruso Affiliated’s Rick Lemmo, financing continues to be an issue.

“We have been working diligently to procure financing with numerous interested parties,” Lemmo wrote. While interest in financing the project has increased from last year, “the market for new hotel construction remains nearly nonexistent both in California and nationwide,” he said.

Lemmo stated that the company remains “cautiously optimistic” that the company will be able to move forward in the months ahead.

In the meantime, the company will continue to maintain the property.

“We recently did a comprehensive weed abatement and cleanup effort at the site, we continue to quickly respond to any reports of graffiti and have it painted over within 48 hours if not faster, and we have increased the security patrols during the summer months,” Lemmo said. “We share your interest in seeing the Miramar project move forward sooner rather than later, it’s been too long. We remain 100 percent committed to this project, and with the community’s continued support we’ll get this project built.”

