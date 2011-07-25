12 Years in the Making, Navy Seabee Museum Celebrates Grand Opening

After 12 years of planning, private fundraising and construction, the new Seabee Museum opened its doors to the public on Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring all of the volunteers and contributors to the building, as well as those service members who have served in the Seabees throughout the years.

Situated outside the Sunkist gate of Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, visitors have easy access to the facility directly from Ventura Road without having to enter the base.

Dignitaries from the U.S. Navy, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, joined the festivities, including Rear Admiral Chris Mossey, CEC, USN, chief of the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps. Many speeches were given, and the resounding theme throughout was the facility will serve as an educational and historical exhibit that demonstrates contributions made by the Seabees and Civil Engineer Corps to the U.S. Navy.

Retired Capt. Bob Quinn, CEC, USN, has been the cornerstone of this project from inception to completion, yet sat quietly in the audience during the ribbon cutting.

“I’m a behind-the-scenes worker, and it’s great that the museum staff were able to cut the ribbon after all of their efforts to get the museum ready for the opening,” he said.

The museum is well on its way to becoming a premier tourist destination in Port Hueneme with static displays depicting the Seabees legacy from World War II to their current involvement in Afghanistan. More interactive displays are planned for the future, and the facility is replete with theaters, research and educational areas.

Santa Barbara Navy League board member Jerry Lomonaco has been encouraging local Santa Barbara organizations and businesses to utilize this new museum.

“We need to take advantage of this very large and unique facility as we plan for social and business gatherings over the next several years,” he said. “This interesting destination is well worth the one hour drive to Port Hueneme.”

The Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League is dedicated to the support of the U.S. Navy service members and other services, including adoption of 15 units from all sections of the armed forces and the crews aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and the USS Stockdale (DDG-106).

— Patricia Westberg is the public affairs officer for the Santa Barbara Navy League.