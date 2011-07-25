Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:39 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Notes for Notes Receives Grant to Expand to Nashville

Nonprofit plans to set up studios this year in two Boys & Girls Clubs in the Music City

By Notes for Notes | July 25, 2011 | 2:16 p.m.

In 2006, Notes for Notes was founded in Santa Barbara to provide children with world-class recording studios called MusicBoxes, where they could learn to become professional musicians all for free — a mission that’s led to popular studios and music classes in three locations.

Just five years later, the organization is proud to announce that it will be spreading the musical love across the country: Thanks to a grant from the Hot Topic Foundation and coordination with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, Notes for Notes will be opening a new chapter in Nashville, bringing kids who live in the Music City the same chance to learn about music production and recording that Santa Barbara’s youth have already embraced.

“It has always been part of the dream to see this thing grow and help youth through music across the country,” said Notes for Notes founder and executive director Phillip Gilley, who’s been nurturing the expansion for the past six months. “Nashville just seemed like the next logical step. They clearly have the music scene, and they also have a definite need for a program like ours.”

Roderick Hare, president of Notes for Notes, also stressed how efficient the organization is, explaining that the grant alone will cover the majority of costs associated with developing two world-class recording studios in Nashville and running them for the first year.

“Notes for Notes is a lean nonprofit organization,” Hare said. “We stretch every cent of every dollar in order to deliver the most meaningful musical experience to our kids, and Hot Topic’s generous contribution is allowing us to expand that effective model across the country.”

Starting this summer, Gilley will be setting up two studios, the first inside the Andrew Jackson Boys & Girls Club (planned for opening by October), and then second in the Preston Taylor Boys & Girls Club (by December). Both of those clubs already have studios, but Notes for Notes will revamp them with more equipment and provide full-time, on-site staffing by recording experts.

Like in Santa Barbara, where the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club is digitally linked with the Santa Barbara West Boys & Girls Club, these Nashville studios will also be connected through Skype and cloud storage, allowing tomorrow’s musicians to collaborate with each other across town. And when linking Nashville with Santa Barbara’s studios, Notes for Notes will offer perhaps the first ever cross-country recording collaboration for kids ever.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee is extremely honored to be partnering with Notes For Notes so that our young people can be engaged with their inner creativity,” said Dan Jernigan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. “Providing musical assets such as creating and playing music only furthers our mission for our Club members to become productive, caring and responsible citizens. Notes for Notes will bring a level of professionalism in which we can put our media centers to good use.”

The Hot Topic Foundation previously funded Notes for Notes’ creation of the MusicBox inside the Santa Barbara West Boys & Girls Club, and was impressed with the results. That led to the gracious granting of more to expand to Nashville.

“The Hot Topic Foundation is once again proud to be partnering with Notes for Notes for the expansion into the Nashville market,” said Joe Emory of the Hot Topic Foundation. “The mission of Notes for Notes fits perfectly with the mission of the Hot Topic Foundation in providing music and arts programs for the youth of America.”

In addition to helping Nashville’s kids connect with their musical heritage, the new Notes for Notes venture will also raise the profile of the organization by ensuring more and deeper connections with music industry insiders. Already, the Notes for Notes advisory board includes Jeff Bridges, Jack Johnson, David Crosby, Carol Burnett, Chris Shiflett and Glen Phillips, among other big names in the music and film industries, and the Nashville connection will attract other stars to lend their support as well.

“We’re incredibly proud of the support we’ve received from professional musicians,” Gilley said. “And we can only hope that our new presence in Nashville will foster even more kindhearted rockers to lend their support to Notes for Notes.”

For more information about Notes for Notes, click here, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.613.7308.

